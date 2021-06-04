M1 reopens in Derbyshire after three-lorry crash
The M1 in Derbyshire has fully reopened following an earlier crash involving three lorries.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:24 pm
All northbound lanes were shut between junction 28, for Alfreton, and junction 29, for Chesterfield, after the collision at around 3pm today.
The three vehicles have now been recovered but motorists are warned there are currently 60 minutes of residual delays as a result of the earlier closure.
A Highways England spokesperson said: “There is six miles of slow moving traffic on approach.
“Road users are advised to allow plenty of time for delays to ease and may wish to consider using an alternative route if possible.”