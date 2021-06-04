Three lorries crash on M1 in Derbyshire

All northbound lanes are shut between junction 28, for Alfreton, and junction 29, for Chesterfield.

This is a developing story and there is no immediate word on any injuries.

The scene of the crash on the M1.

Drivers are being warned to expect long delays as a result of the incident.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “There has been a collision involving three lorries resulting in a full closure of the northbound carriageway.

“Emergency services including Derbyshire police are in attendance.

“Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

“Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

“There is currently congestion of six miles causing delays of 40 minutes approaching the closure.

“Traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

“At the M1 junction 28, exit on to the A38 eastbound and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route, until it links up with the A617.

“Follow the westbound A617 and rejoin the M1 at junction 29.”