The areas of Derbyshire where Covid-19 rates are rising or falling.

The areas of Derbyshire where Covid rates are rising or falling as June 21 'freedom day' approaches

These are the latest coronavirus positivity figures for areas of Derbyshire over the latest seven-day period as ‘freedom day’ approaches.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:33 am

There have been calls by scientists to delay the June 21 ‘freedom day’, when restrictions across England will be lifted, until at least July due to concerns over the Delta Variant of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the Government’s decision on Monday, June 14.

More than a dozen council areas in England, all in the North West, have surpassed a safe limit on Covid test positivity rates set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for governments considering relaxing lockdowns.

Here are the positivity rates for the districts of Derbyshire, in the week up to June 2, showing rising and falling cases per 100,000 people.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

1. Derbyshire Dales

Derbyshire Dales recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.7 in the week up to June 2, up 0.7 from the previous week up to May 26. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Buy photo

2. South Derbyshire

South Derbyshire recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.4 in the week up to June 2, up 0.3 from the previous week up to May 26. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

3. Amber Valley

Amber Valley recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.2 in the week up to June 2, up 0.1 from the previous week up to May 26. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

Buy photo

4. High Peak

High Peak recorded a Covid positivity rate of 1.8 in the week up to June 2, up 0.1 from the previous week up to May 26. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2