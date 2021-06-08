The areas of Derbyshire where Covid rates are rising or falling as June 21 'freedom day' approaches

There have been calls by scientists to delay the June 21 ‘freedom day’, when restrictions across England will be lifted, until at least July due to concerns over the Delta Variant of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the Government’s decision on Monday, June 14.

More than a dozen council areas in England, all in the North West, have surpassed a safe limit on Covid test positivity rates set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for governments considering relaxing lockdowns.

Here are the positivity rates for the districts of Derbyshire, in the week up to June 2, showing rising and falling cases per 100,000 people.

Derbyshire Dales recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.7 in the week up to June 2, up 0.7 from the previous week up to May 26.

South Derbyshire recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.4 in the week up to June 2, up 0.3 from the previous week up to May 26.

Amber Valley recorded a Covid positivity rate of 0.2 in the week up to June 2, up 0.1 from the previous week up to May 26.

High Peak recorded a Covid positivity rate of 1.8 in the week up to June 2, up 0.1 from the previous week up to May 26.