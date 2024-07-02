Biker hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on busy A-road outside Chesterfield – involving BMW i5 M60 and BMW K1200GT

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A biker has suffered serious injuries during a collision near Chesterfield this morning.

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth just before 8.00am today.

The incident involved a black BMW i5 M60 and a blue BMW K1200GT motorbike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The road has now been reopened.The road has now been reopened.
The road has now been reopened.

READ THIS: Two men arrested after victim reportedly attacked during robbery in Derbyshire

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 212 of July 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFacebookBMWDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.