Biker hospitalised with serious injuries after crash on busy A-road outside Chesterfield – involving BMW i5 M60 and BMW K1200GT
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth just before 8.00am today.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 212 of July 2:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.