A biker has suffered serious injuries during a collision near Chesterfield this morning.

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth just before 8.00am today.

The incident involved a black BMW i5 M60 and a blue BMW K1200GT motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 212 of July 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101