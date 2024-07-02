Two men arrested after victim reportedly attacked during robbery in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair were arrested after a man reported being attacked during a robbery in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred between 4.00pm and 4.30pm on May 17 in Derby, under the A601 road bridge – on the path that runs along Meadow Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by two men – who allegedly assaulted him before stealing his mobile phone.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have been released on bail as investigations continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as those with dashcam footage from the area at that time.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000291440:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101