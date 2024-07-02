Major A-road closed outside Chesterfield after serious collision – with police urging drivers to avoid the area
A busy A-road near Chesterfield has been shut this morning after a serious collision – with drivers being warned to avoid the area by the police.
A road closure is currently in place on a section of the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth, from the corner of Lodge Drive and Longedge Rise, following a serious collision earlier this morning.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area where possible. The closure is likely to remain in place for some time, and a further update will be issued once it reopens.
“No further information is available at this time.”
