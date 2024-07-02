Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy A-road near Chesterfield has been shut this morning after a serious collision – with drivers being warned to avoid the area by the police.

A road closure is currently in place on a section of the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth, from the corner of Lodge Drive and Longedge Rise, following a serious collision earlier this morning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area where possible. The closure is likely to remain in place for some time, and a further update will be issued once it reopens.

