Major A-road closed outside Chesterfield after serious collision – with police urging drivers to avoid the area

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A busy A-road near Chesterfield has been shut this morning after a serious collision – with drivers being warned to avoid the area by the police.

A road closure is currently in place on a section of the A61 Derby Road in Wingerworth, from the corner of Lodge Drive and Longedge Rise, following a serious collision earlier this morning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area where possible. The closure is likely to remain in place for some time, and a further update will be issued once it reopens.

READ THIS: Derbyshire driver who hit and killed footballer with van guilty of murder

“No further information is available at this time.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.