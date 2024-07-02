Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van driver who ploughed into a group of people following a fight outside a Derbyshire nightclub has been found guilty of murder.

Zac Newman, 27, killed 26-year-old Sam Wilson who suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene of the collision at just after 2.10am on December 16 last year.

A jury heard how Newman had been out drinking and taking cocaine just hours before he stormed off from the disturbance outside the Market Inn.

He returned and drove his work van into the group where footballer Sam Wilson was stood with his friends.

Zac Newman killed 26-year-old Sam Wilson, who suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene of the collision

After hitting Sam and others Newman drove home, arriving outside his house just seconds before police officers and was arrested.

Two others also suffered injuries which were not life threatening and Newman was found guilty of one count of wounding with intent and one of attempted wounding with intent.

During Newman’s trial one witness described seeing Sam Wilson under the wheel of Newman’s van before it “sped off”.

Giving evidence, the witness said: “After it went into the group of people it moved slowly and I saw a man under the wheel.”

Another witness described the moments before Sam Wilson was hit. He said: “The van came around the corner. He drove into a group of about four-five people and everyone started screaming and he just carried on driving.

"A few got knocked over but one of them got stuck under the wheel. I ran after the van. The person who was stuck under the wheel got unstuck from the wheel.

"He was on the floor, not moving. He was unconscious. His clothes were ripped up. Then he just drove off.”

Commenting on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Zac Newman used a van as a weapon and in a drug fuelled rage drove into a crowd of people who were just stood gathered after enjoying a night out in Ilkeston.

“His completely reckless and irresponsible actions that night has led to heart-breaking devastation for Sam’s family, and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

DCI Croome added: “Thankfully, as a result of our investigation and the evidence that was presented to them, Newman is set face the consequences of those actions.”