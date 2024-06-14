Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Witnesses in the trial of a Derbyshire man said to have murdered a pub-goer by driving into him have told jurors how they saw a man “stuck” under the wheel of a transit van which collided with a group of people.

One described seeing the injured man get “unstuck” from under the wheel and then “not moving” with ripped clothes.

Another said he saw “someone under the van”, adding “that’s why it couldn’t move straight off - I think it was struggling to get over the person.”

Both witnesses were present outside Ilkeston’s Market Inn in the early hours of December 16 – when accused Zac Newman, 27, is said to have driven a van into a throng of people outside the night spot.

Samuel Wilson was struck by a van on Ilkeston's Market Place just after 2am on Saturday 16 December

Samuel Wilson, 26, died at the scene while two other men were injured by the van.

Newman denies murder, wounding with intent and attempted wounding.

Kayden Billings told Derby Crown Court today (Friday) how he saw Newman driving a big white transit van towards a group of people.

He said: “I saw Sam Wilson under his wheel, that’s when the van sped off. After it went into the group of people it moved slowly and I saw a man under the wheel.”

Mr Bilings said Newman and another man named Quinn Raeside had argued inside the pub.

He said as the pub closed around 2am and drinkers gathered outside “Quinn put his hand out to shake his (Newman’s) hand then he (Newman) punched him”.

He said: “I walked up to Zac and told him to calm down and that’s when he went to punch me. He missed me and I punched him back and that was it.”

The witness said “five minutes later” he saw Newman in the van.

Also giving evidence today was Charlie Wright, who was at the Market Inn that night.

Describing the moments before Sam Wilson was hit, he said: “The van came around the corner. He drove into a group of about four-five people and everyone started screaming and he just carried on driving.

"A few got knocked over but one of them got stuck under the wheel. I ran after the van. The person who was stuck under the wheel got unstuck from the wheel.

"He was on the floor, not moving. He was unconscious. His clothes were ripped up. Then he just drove off.”

Another witness, Freddie Lenton, was in Market and left at about 1.50am, just before it closed.

Describing the collision, he said “I saw him in a big white transit van, driving slowly towards the group of people then he hit a few people.

“He ran through a group of people, stopped, and then drove off. He ran into folk, struggled to go again and went towards the bottom of town.

"I saw it hit a group of people outside the Market next to me – there was a lady lying down on the road.

"All her clothes were ripped and I don’t know if she was moving or not, There were a few people screaming and there was crying.