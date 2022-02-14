Derbyshire drivers warned of M1 roadworks

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, A38 Clover Nook to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from midnight, February 12 to 11.59pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from midnight, February 17 to 11.59pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A38, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.