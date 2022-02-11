Starbucks set to open new Chesterfield branch on site vacant for over a decade

Plans to open a new Starbucks drive-through outlet have been approved by Chesterfield Borough Council, in a move which is set to create 25 jobs.

The site on Meltham Lane, behind Tesco Extra, is owned by Arnold Clark automobiles. It has sat vacant since Tesco relocated its main Chesterfield store to Lockoford Lane more than a decade ago. The new Starbucks outlet will be situated next to the A61, on the site of the former petrol station.

Councillor Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The development of these new business premises is welcome news- it regenerates a disused site, it will create more jobs for local people and it provides another facility for local residents to enjoy. I wish them every success in bringing this development forward.”

The new development will cover an area of 2,100 square-feet and will also provide parking for 20 vehicles, as well as two disabled bays. Cycle storage for five bicycles is also proposed. One electronic vehicle charging point will be installed, with the capacity to add more in the future.

A statement from the applicant which sits alongside the planning documents said: “The proposals will provide new retail and leisure facilities in the local area and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”