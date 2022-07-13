Council issues update on A61 repairs amid heavy traffic and delays for Chesterfield drivers

On Tuesday, July 12, Derbyshire County Council announced that lane closures would be put in place on the A61 at the Whittington Moor roundabout. This was to allow for emergency repairs to a safety barrier that had been left unstable following a collision.

This has caused heavy traffic around Whittington Moor – with drivers facing long queues yesterday evening and this morning.

Today, the council have confirmed that these repairs will start on Thursday, July 14.

The council hopes that repairs will be finished tomorrow.

A council spokesperson said: “Our contractor will replace the barrier and hopes to complete the work later the same day.