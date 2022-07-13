The Met Office had previously issued an ‘extreme heat’ warning for Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18 – but this has now been extended to cover Tuesday, July 19.
On Sunday, temperatures will reach 29°C, before the peak of the heatwave arrives at the beginning of next week.
Monday will bring highs of 33°C, before Tuesday’s temperature reaches a scorching 35°C in Chesterfield.
The Met Office has warned that the heat will affect both people and infrastructure. Adverse health effects will be experienced throughout the population, and will not be limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.
Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only – seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
The Met Office also said that adjustments to working practices and daily routines may be needed. There will be an influx of visitors to coastal areas, lakes and rivers – leading to increased risk of water safety incidents.
Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with disruption and cancellations to rail and air travel – with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.