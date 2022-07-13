Man dies after crashing whilst riding motorbike near Derbyshire town

At around 5.55pm on Sunday, July 10, emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike. The crash occurred on the B5057 between Winster and Wensley – close to Matlock.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while officers dealt with the scene and carried out initial enquiries. John Davis suffered serious injuries following the collision and died at the scene.

“The 56-year-old has been formally identified and his family are receiving support from specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“It is believed John had been riding his silver Triumph Tiger in the direction heading from Winster towards Wensley.

”We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, noticed the motorbike in the moments before the crash or those who have dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000397205:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101