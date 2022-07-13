Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Ripley, Matlock and Buxton - in court

Mathew Hicklin, 32, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of sending a grossly offensive message, damaging kitchen cupboards, a mirror and a TV, taking a vehicle without its owner’s consent, driving while banned and uninsured and damaging a car window and radio. Jailed for 16 weeks, handed three-year restraining order and £128 victim surcharge.
Michael Mitchell, 50, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating and destroying a mobile phone. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Handed 12-week curfew, £150 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Robert Goodwin, 52, of Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 65 miles per hour. Fined £261, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
Dale Goostrey, 31, of Yeardsley Avenue, Furness Vale: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £300, handed £34 victim surcharge and six penalty points.
Adam Hendley, 20, of, Chestnut Drive, Clowne: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a worn tyre. Fined £80, handed £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.
David Ramsdale, 31, of Manor Court Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving with no MOT and a poorly-displayed registration plate. Fined £166, handed £34 victim surcharge.
Stephen Haugh, 43, of High Street, Belper: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Jailed for 22 weeks and made to pay £100 compensation.
Sarah Wilson, 39, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing stole coffee and Lurpak worth £30, chocolates of an unknown value and laundry items, chocolates and tables worth £63 belonging to Co-op. Handed community order with five rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £45 compensation.
Donna Wilson, 35, of Fairfield road, Buxton: Guilty of stealing alcohol worth £19.48 belonging to Aldi and commission of a further offence whilst subject of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 12-week curfew, made to pay £34.97 compensation.
Jake Meredith, 25, of Princess Avenue, South Normanton: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a worn tyre while uninsured. Case adjourned.
Jane Mitchell, 63, of Holt Road, Hackney, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36, 40 and 41 miles per hour. Banned from driving for six months, fined £640, handed £64 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Shaniece Brierley, 26, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Fined £640, handed £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.
Kevin Hicklin, 41, of Copenhagen Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 70 miles per hour. Fined £184, handed £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.
Adam Coupland, 41, of Chaucer Road, Newbold: Guilty of committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 51 weeks.
Cameron Coulter, 31, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of three counts of shop theft. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Daniel Wragg, 33, of Loundes Road, Unstone: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 20 months, handed a £500 fine, £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.
Sian Hall, 30, of Cromford Road, Ripley: Guilty of causing annoyance through a public communications network. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 20 rehabilitation activity days and a 90-day alcohol monitoring requirement. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Stephen Saville, 34, of Longcliffe Walk, Holme Hall: Guilty of two counts of shop theft. Fined £400, made to pay £60 compensation, £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.
Liam Walsh, 34, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of shop theft, assault by beating and assault by beating an emergency worker. Handed 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 18 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £119.30 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.