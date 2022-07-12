Samanatha Anderson, 46, yelled the threat when her neighbour dropped a dumbbell loudly in frustration at the noise she was making.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting, told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on January 19 last year Anderson’s neighbour dropped the weight “to notify the defendant she was annoying him”.

She said: “The defendant came out of her property shouting ‘I’ll stab you up, don’t mess with me’ outside his window.

“The defendant said ‘I’ll get the Moss Side lads onto you’.”

During a police interview Anderson admitted going out onto the street - on Meadow Avenue, Buxton, where she was living at the time - but denied the stabbing remark.

Ms Minton said Anderson had one previous conviction from 2012 but that it was not relevant to her latest offending.

Anderson’s solicitor David Gittins said: “There have clearly been some issues between the neighbours.

“A dumbbell was dropped to mark that person’s dissatisfaction with the noise - which was a trigger for Ms Anderson.”

Mr Gittins said his client was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and made the threats “out of frustration and anger”.

He added: “She has not tried to act upon her words - they’re simply words.”

Anderson, now of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield, admitted threatening behaviour.

She was handed a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay a £54 fine, £95 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.