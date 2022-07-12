Derbyshire man’s “vile abuse” left neighbours’ kids afraid to go outside

Matthew Hollin, 32, told his frightened female neighbour “wind your f****** neck in” and “I’m going to get my friends to batter you” on February 23.

Prosecutor Jenna Minton told Chesterfield Magistrates Court there had been “difficulties” between Hollin and his victims before.

She described how the woman’s children watched from inside her car as Hollin began “raging” and saying “you carry on, you’ll get into trouble”.

Then, five days later while on Dronfield’s Victoria Street, he shouted “d***head” at the woman’s partner.

The same victim, who ignored Hollin and kept on walking, later saw the defendant sticking two fingers up at him during the same incident when he checked his home CCTV system.

Ms Minton said during a police interview Holling made no comment but was “smiling and smirking” during police questioning.

In a statement read out to the court the female victim said Hollin had made threats in front of her children, who were now “worried about going outside”.

Hollin’s solicitor said her client, who lives with his mother, was diagnosed with aspergers, ADHD and anxiety.

She added that there had been previous issues with “parties” and a complaint had been made to the council, causing Hollin to “see red” out of concern for his mother.

Hollin, of Victoria Street, Dronfield, admitted threatening behaviour.

He was handed a two-year restraining order, fined £120, made to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.