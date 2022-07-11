Chesterfield firm’s finance manager charged with stealing £1.25 million

Karen Brailsford, 53, is said to have pilfered the money over the course of nearly a decade - between March 2012 and February 2021.

She is accused of creating false supplier invoices containing her own bank details while working for Urban Design and Development Limited.

Prosecutor Jenna Minton told Chesterfield Magistrates Court this afternoon (Monday) how the charges came about following an Action Fraud investigation.

Ms Minton said: “The defendant was a finance manager at the time - it’s alleged in the region of £1.25 million was stolen.”

The prosecutor added that the starting point in terms of sentence for the offence was seven years jail with a range of five to eight years.

Ms Minton added that the case was not suitable to be hard at the magistrates court.

Brailsford, of Whitehall Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, who faces one charge of fraud by abuse of position, gave no indication as to her plea.

Sending her case to Derby Crown Court, a magistrate told Brailsford: “You will be going to Derby Crown Court for your first hearing on August 8.