Chesterfield traffic: Severe congestion on A61 and queues in Brimington and Staveley

Traffic problems have been reported across Chesterfield this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:52 am

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there is serious congestion on the A61 at the Whittington Moor roundabout.

Traffic is moving very slowly in the roadworks area – with Derbyshire County Council closing lanes in both directions to allow for emergency repairs following a collision.

There have also been reports of traffic problems between Brimington and Staveley this morning. There are roadworks at two points along the A619 Chesterfield Road – near the cemetery and where the route meets Ringwood Avenue.

There has been congestion at a number of spots in and around Chesterfield today.

Traffic control is in place at both points and delays are to be expected – especially during rush hour.

The works close to the cemetery will be continuing until July 19, and those closer to Staveley will be completed on July 25.

