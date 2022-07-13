Chesterfield traffic: Severe congestion on A61 and queues in Brimington and Staveley

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there is serious congestion on the A61 at the Whittington Moor roundabout.
Traffic is moving very slowly in the roadworks area – with Derbyshire County Council closing lanes in both directions to allow for emergency repairs following a collision.
There have also been reports of traffic problems between Brimington and Staveley this morning. There are roadworks at two points along the A619 Chesterfield Road – near the cemetery and where the route meets Ringwood Avenue.
Traffic control is in place at both points and delays are to be expected – especially during rush hour.
The works close to the cemetery will be continuing until July 19, and those closer to Staveley will be completed on July 25.