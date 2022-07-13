North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
Chesterfield Lawn Tennis Club, Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations.Two existing parking spaces to become EV charging bays along with associated equipment.
5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton: Roof Refurbishment and carport extension.
Congregational Church, Chapel Street, Brimington: Change of use from congregational church to a residential property.
11 Cross Street, Chesterfield: External access stairs to existing flat.
Rear Of 105a and 105b, London Street, New Whittington: Change of use from disused office and storage to single dwelling.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
300 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension with garage conversion. Conditional permission.
8 Holmebank West, Brockwell: Two-storey extension to front of property and single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission.
HSBC Bank, Market Place, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing external through the wall ATM with new model. Conditional permission.
31 St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Creation of a drop curb and car parking to the front elevation. Conditional permission.
Bodycote HIP Ltd, Carlisle Close, Sheepbridge: Demolition of existing storage tank. Tank to be rebuilt towards the side of the existing car park. Alterations to existing car park entrance. Conditional permission.
396 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Second-storey rear extension to create flat above shop and new shopfront on side elevation. Conditional permission.
Land to the north of Dunston Trading Estate, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: Installation of a STOR gas reserve power plant. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
9 Birch Close, Killamarsh: Single-storey side and rear extension.
230 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Raising of roof to create rooms in roof space and a new side dormer.
Land South of 18 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: One new dwelling.
195 Thanet Street, Clay Cross: First floor and rear extension to existing bungalow, new entrance porch and a new garage.
25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and front bay window.
Birch Croft, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension with rooms in roofspace, dormers and alterations to openings.
27 Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side/rear extension.
44 Derwent Close, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension.
Sandhills Farm, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Barn conversion to two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with rear extension.
Meadow Cottage, Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of new single-storey rear extension.
1 Elm Road, Eckington: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extension.
2 Cecil Avenue, Dronfield: Single-storey rear and side extension.
Tall Chimneys, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to side rear of property incorporating existing garden store. Demolition and replace existing flat roof garage with new pitch roof garage.
11 Longacre Road, Dronfield: Demolition of an existing side and rear conservatory, erection of single-storey side and rear extension with alterations, conversion of garage with raising of roof to create additional bedroom and part-rendering to existing walls.
Mill Lane Farm, Mill Lane, Grassmoor: Demolition of swimming pool building to create a new side and rear single-storey ancillary family annex.
5 Buckingham Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing garage, erection of a double-storey side extension with front and rear dormer windows with a single-storey entrance porch and garage extension.
41-43 Market Street, Clay Cross: Sales and stockroom extension at rear of property, together with accommodation over sales for shop manager.
Norwood Cottage Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Agricultural storage building.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
3 Birchen Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension including demolition of existing garage, new pitched roof over front porch and new vehicular access. Conditional permission.
58 Barnard Avenue, Coal Aston: First floor side extension over garage. Conditional permission granted.
Stables west of Walnut Drive off Field Lane, Killamarsh: Conversion of existing stable block into a three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission granted.