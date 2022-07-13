North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Chesterfield Lawn Tennis Club, Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations.Two existing parking spaces to become EV charging bays along with associated equipment.

5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton: Roof Refurbishment and carport extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

Congregational Church, Chapel Street, Brimington: Change of use from congregational church to a residential property.

11 Cross Street, Chesterfield: External access stairs to existing flat.

Rear Of 105a and 105b, London Street, New Whittington: Change of use from disused office and storage to single dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

300 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension with garage conversion. Conditional permission.

8 Holmebank West, Brockwell: Two-storey extension to front of property and single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission.

HSBC Bank, Market Place, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing external through the wall ATM with new model. Conditional permission.

31 St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Creation of a drop curb and car parking to the front elevation. Conditional permission.

Bodycote HIP Ltd, Carlisle Close, Sheepbridge: Demolition of existing storage tank. Tank to be rebuilt towards the side of the existing car park. Alterations to existing car park entrance. Conditional permission.

396 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Second-storey rear extension to create flat above shop and new shopfront on side elevation. Conditional permission.

Land to the north of Dunston Trading Estate, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: Installation of a STOR gas reserve power plant. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

9 Birch Close, Killamarsh: Single-storey side and rear extension.

230 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Raising of roof to create rooms in roof space and a new side dormer.

Land South of 18 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: One new dwelling.

195 Thanet Street, Clay Cross: First floor and rear extension to existing bungalow, new entrance porch and a new garage.

25 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and front bay window.

Birch Croft, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension with rooms in roofspace, dormers and alterations to openings.

27 Gosforth Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side/rear extension.

44 Derwent Close, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension.

Sandhills Farm, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Barn conversion to two-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with rear extension.

Meadow Cottage, Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of new single-storey rear extension.

1 Elm Road, Eckington: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extension.

2 Cecil Avenue, Dronfield: Single-storey rear and side extension.

Tall Chimneys, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to side rear of property incorporating existing garden store. Demolition and replace existing flat roof garage with new pitch roof garage.

11 Longacre Road, Dronfield: Demolition of an existing side and rear conservatory, erection of single-storey side and rear extension with alterations, conversion of garage with raising of roof to create additional bedroom and part-rendering to existing walls.

Mill Lane Farm, Mill Lane, Grassmoor: Demolition of swimming pool building to create a new side and rear single-storey ancillary family annex.

5 Buckingham Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing garage, erection of a double-storey side extension with front and rear dormer windows with a single-storey entrance porch and garage extension.

41-43 Market Street, Clay Cross: Sales and stockroom extension at rear of property, together with accommodation over sales for shop manager.

Norwood Cottage Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Agricultural storage building.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

3 Birchen Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension including demolition of existing garage, new pitched roof over front porch and new vehicular access. Conditional permission.

58 Barnard Avenue, Coal Aston: First floor side extension over garage. Conditional permission granted.

Stables west of Walnut Drive off Field Lane, Killamarsh: Conversion of existing stable block into a three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission granted.