Drivers urged to avoid A61 in Chesterfield until Friday – as crash causes lane closures and emergency repairs

Derbyshire County Council announced today that it has introduced lane closures on the A61 Dronfield bypass. Only one lane will be open in both directions near the Whittington Moor roundabout and on the roundabout itself.

These lanes are closed to allow for a safety barrier in the central reservation to be replaced, after it was hit during a collision and became unstable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes if possible.

A council spokesperson said: “The lane closures have been put in place to protect motorists until specialist contractors can remove and replace the damaged barrier. It is expected the road will reopen fully on Friday or sooner if possible.