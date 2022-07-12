Police in Chesterfield bid to trace woman following town centre offence

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a woman they wish to identify.

Officers want to speak to her in connection with a recent public order offence that occurred in the town centre.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact the police.

Anyone who recognises this female is asked to contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000364506:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101