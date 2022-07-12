Police in Chesterfield bid to trace woman following town centre offence

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released an image of a woman they wish to identify.
Officers want to speak to her in connection with a recent public order offence that occurred in the town centre.
Anyone who recognises this female is asked to contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000364506:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.