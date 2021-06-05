A38 in Derbyshire reopens following collision between car and cow
The A38 Soutbound in Derbyshire has now been reopened, after a car crashed into a cow on the road.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 11:49 am
Updated
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 11:50 am
Highways England temporarily shut both lanes on the A38 between Hartshay to Coxbench earlier today (Saturday, June 5).
Maintenance crews, road police officers and traffic workers were called to clear the debris on the road following a collision between a vehicle and a cow.
The road has now been cleared and the A38 Southbound is reopen, with traffic appearing to be moving freely.