A38 in Derbyshire reopens following collision between car and cow

The A38 Soutbound in Derbyshire has now been reopened, after a car crashed into a cow on the road.

By Lizzie Day
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 11:50 am

Highways England temporarily shut both lanes on the A38 between Hartshay to Coxbench earlier today (Saturday, June 5).

Maintenance crews, road police officers and traffic workers were called to clear the debris on the road following a collision between a vehicle and a cow.

The road has now been cleared and the A38 Southbound is reopen, with traffic appearing to be moving freely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A38 Soutbound in Derbyshire has now been reopened. Credit: Highways England.

Highways England close A38 in Derbyshire after car crashes into cow

Animals in the road force lane on A38 in Derbyshire to close

Timetable mix-up causes confusion for bus passengers in Chesterfield

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.