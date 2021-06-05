Animals in the road force lane on A38 in Derbyshire to close

Cars are being filtered through just one lane of the A38 southbound in Derbyshire this morning, following reports of animals in the road.

By Lizzie Day
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:41 am
Updated Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:42 am

Highways England have temporarily closed one lane of traffic on the A38 southbound – between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby as traffic officers make their way to the scene.

The animals are expected to be cleared between 11.15am and 11.30am this morning (Saturday, June 5).

Traffic appears to be currently coping well.

Animals in the road have forced a lane on the A38 southbound in Derbyshire to be closed. Credit: Highways England.

More updates to follow.

