Timetable mix-up causes confusion for bus passengers in Chesterfield

Resident John Tuck, 71, spotted the blunder at Calow Church bus stop, on Chesterfield Road in Calow, while trying to make his way to Chesterfield.

The mix-up means the new timetables, which were displayed in April, have been placed on the wrong side of the road and show times for buses travelling in the opposite direction.

Speaking of the bus timetable mix up, John Tuck said: "They only had one job to do!"

John said: “Waiting for a bus to Chesterfield from Calow Church I didn't need to know the times for buses to Bolsover/Sheffield or Brimington. Just as anyone across the road waiting for a bus there didn't need to know the times for buses to Chesterfield. Poor local geography? or someone having a laugh?”

Derbyshire County Council confirmed the timetables had been displayed incorrectly due to human error.

“We’re really sorry if the mix-up has caused confusion for local bus users. We’ll ask our contractor to change them over as soon as they can,” an authority spokesperson added.

