Highways England close A38 in Derbyshire after car crashes into cow

The A38 Southbound in Derbyshire has been closed after a vehicle collided with a cow earlier this morning (Saturday, June 5).

By Lizzie Day
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 10:33 am

Highways England have now closed all lanes on the road between Hartshay to Coxbench as maintenance crews ‘clean up’ the aftermath of the crash.

It comes after a vehicle collided with a cow on the A38 Southbound earlier today, which initially forced one lane of traffic to be closed between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby.

The entire road is now temporarily shut off as traffic officers and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently on the scene trying to clear debris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The road is expected to reopen between 12:30pm and 12:45pm later today.

In a tweet, Highways England East Midlands wrote: “The #A38 southbound #Hartshay (#A610 #Nottingham #Ripley) to #Coxbench (#B6179 #Kilburn #Belper) is in the process of being CLOSED to aid clean-up. Traffic Officers @DerbyshireRPU & Maintenance Crews are currently at the scene.”

More updates to follow.

Animals in the road force lane on A38 in Derbyshire to close

Highways England have closed the A38 Southbound from Hartshay to Coxbench after a collision between a car and a cow earlier this morning. Credit: Highways England.

Timetable mix-up causes confusion for bus passengers in Chesterfield

Outdated pothole funding ‘puts cyclists’ lives at risk’

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.