Highways England close A38 in Derbyshire after car crashes into cow

Highways England have now closed all lanes on the road between Hartshay to Coxbench as maintenance crews ‘clean up’ the aftermath of the crash.

It comes after a vehicle collided with a cow on the A38 Southbound earlier today, which initially forced one lane of traffic to be closed between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby.

The entire road is now temporarily shut off as traffic officers and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently on the scene trying to clear debris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road is expected to reopen between 12:30pm and 12:45pm later today.

In a tweet, Highways England East Midlands wrote: “The #A38 southbound #Hartshay (#A610 #Nottingham #Ripley) to #Coxbench (#B6179 #Kilburn #Belper) is in the process of being CLOSED to aid clean-up. Traffic Officers @DerbyshireRPU & Maintenance Crews are currently at the scene.”

More updates to follow.

Highways England have closed the A38 Southbound from Hartshay to Coxbench after a collision between a car and a cow earlier this morning. Credit: Highways England.