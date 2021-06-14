Residents in Chesterfield neighbourhood still without water as repairs to fix burst pipe underway

Residents on Troughbrook Road and Fir Street in Hollingwood will have no access to water this morning, while repair work is carried out.

The water pressure should ‘return to normal’ this afternoon according to the water company.

It comes after homes and businesses in Brimington, Whittington and Barrow Hill were also affected by the loss of water – after a pipe burst overnight on Works Road in Chesterfield.

Severn Trent Water

Around 35 properties in Chesterfield had their water supply turned off completely by Severn Trent this morning (Monday, June 14) as they began work to fix the issue.

The water company said they can now see ‘improvements’ as they continue to pump water into the network and repair and monitor the water pressure and supply issues that arose this morning.

In a statement, the company said: “We are monitoring the water pressure in the area and can see improvements.

"We are continuing to pump water into our network and as the morning continues the water pressure will improve even more.

“Some customers living on Troughbrook Road & Fir Street in Hollingwood will be without water while we carry out the required repair work.

"Once the repair is complete water will start to return to normal.

“We will provide an update of the situation by 1pm.

"Thank you.”

For more information about the network problems visit the Severn Trent website.

More updates to follow as we get them.