Police appeal to find missing girl, 15, thought to be in Chesterfield

Mia, a 15-year-old from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, has been missing since Monday, August 1. Officers believe that she may have travelled to Chesterfield.

She is 5ft 5ins with collar length brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, white trainers and carrying a black leather rucksack.

Any sightings of Mia should be reported to Bedfordshire Police.