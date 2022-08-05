Police appeal to find missing girl, 15, thought to be in Chesterfield

Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing teen thought to have travelled to Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:44 pm

Mia, a 15-year-old from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, has been missing since Monday, August 1. Officers believe that she may have travelled to Chesterfield.

She is 5ft 5ins with collar length brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, white trainers and carrying a black leather rucksack.

READ THIS: Police appeal to identify biker after Derbyshire child ‘seriously injured’ in collision with motorcycle

Any sightings of Mia should be reported to Bedfordshire Police.

If you have seen Mia or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC/1597/22.

PoliceChesterfield PoliceBedfordshire PoliceChesterfieldLeighton Buzzard