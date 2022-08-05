Police appeal to identify biker after Derbyshire child ‘seriously injured’ in collision with motorcycle

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on July 28 in Osmaston Park, Derby. A motorbike crashed into a 12-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries to his leg.

The individual pictured was seen in the area at the time of the collision, and officers are keen to identify and speak to him.

Anyone who recognises this biker is asked to contact the police.

Anyone with any information about the rider is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*436465:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101