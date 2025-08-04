"We have to move quickly": Parents put up £130,000 in five hours in bid to save Derbyshire private schools
As previously reported, governors last week announced that Barlbough Hall and Mount Saint Mary’s was entering administration as it was unable to meet its financial obligations.
While MPs, unions and Derbyshire County Council have offered their support to find alternative arrangements, the families of school pupils are not prepared to give up yet.
A crowdfunding appeal launched on Monday, August 4, and had raised £136,022 at the time of writing, but that is still a long way short of the £1million target, estimated at roughly £20,000 per pupil.
In a statement accompanying the appeal, a representative for the parent actions team wrote: “We have met with some of the governors and the finance team at the Mount and we believe there is a clear path forward to place the school on a stronger and more sustainable financial footing.
“The school is not yet in administration and it is therefore within our gift to manage the existing position, however we have to move quickly. While we are working hard on a long-term solution, we urgently need a short-term cash injection to give us the time we need to implement this plan.”
They added: “The school has missed repayments on a loan from the Jesuits and owes money to staff and HMRC. A realistic recovery plan is already in motion, but we need your help to buy crucial time for it to take effect.
“The figure required is based on the positive feedback from many of you that staying at Mount and Barlborough would be your preferred outcome. However, if student numbers dip below 80 per cent of the existing students, then this plan is not viable.”
The statement goes on to reveal that £300,000 is due to staff for their July salaries, which must be paid immediately to prevent administration.
Beyond that, money raised would be used in part to satisfy creditors and in part to leave some working capital in the business, with the autumn term’s fee income expected to “significantly improve cash flow.”
The clocking is ticking on the effort, against a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, August 5, with governors meeting that day to take a final decision.
The statement adds: “We understand concerns about the past governance of the school. While changing the board of governors is not straightforward, many current governors have expressed a willingness to step aside in due course, but this will not be possible by Tuesday.
“Given the speed at which this situation has developed, there has not been time for full due diligence. However, we are confident in the plan and the strong foundations already being put in place.
“If we determine that we don’t have the pupil numbers for September, the money will be returned to donors. If further work on the business plan deems it unviable, the money will be returned to donors.”
For more details and donations, go to gofundme.com/f/save-mount-st-marys-college-barlborough-hall-school.
