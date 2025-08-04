Derbyshire County Council offers help to families hit by private school closures
As previously reported, the governing and funding bodies behind Barlborough Hall and Mount Saint Mary’s School, in Spink Hill, plunged hundreds of households into a summer holiday of uncertainty last week, announcing the schools would shut with immediate effect on Wednesday, July 30.
The schools’ constituency MPs and the teachers’ union have already offered their help to deal with the fallout and now the county council, which handles most of the county’s school admissions, has made its position clear too.
Councillor Jack Bradley, cabinet member for SEND and education, said: “We know the unexpected closures of Mount St Mary's College and Barlborough Hall School have created a very worrying situation for families with children at either site.
“They are both independent schools outside the county council’s control, but as the local authority we can provide families with advice and support and the opportunity to apply for a Derbyshire County Council school place if they wish. Parents affected can contact our school admissions team where our officers will be happy to help.”
Evidence from school closures elsewhere suggests that most parents and carers will first seek alternative places in the private sector, but presented with new financial and logistical demands those affected at Barlborough Hall and Mount Saint Mary’s will be hurriedly considering their options.
In-year admissions typically require applications a half-term in advance of when the place is required, but there are exceptional measures to ensure that any unplaced children are allocated a new school as quickly as possible, even where a school might officially report as full.
Parents and families can contact the county council’s school admissions team at derbyshire.gov.uk/education/schools/school-places/apply-for-a-school-place.aspx.
