"Staff, parents, and students deserve more:" MPs and teachers' union react to shock closure of Derbyshire private schools

Following the shock closure of two Derbyshire private schools, constituency MPs and the leading teachers’ union have said they are standing ready to help affected families and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, on Wednesday, July 30, the chair of governors for Mount St Mary’s College, in Spink Hill, and Barlborough Hall School, announced the organisation was entering administration and closing with immediate effect after 183 years.

The news leaves families of up to 600 pupils scrambling to make alternative arrangements by the start of the new school year, and dozens of staff facing redundancy, apparently with no warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While pupils travel from across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire to attend, the two school campuses lie either side of the boundary between Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.

Barlborough Hall, a school since the 19th century, has previously been on Historic England's Heritage At Risk register for several years. (Photo: Contributed)

In a joint statement, Louise Jones and Natalie Fleet, the Labour MPs who represent the constituencies, said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden and distressing news of the closure of Mount St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the children, families, and dedicated staff who now face an incredibly uncertain and emotional time. We understand the shock and anxiety this will cause for parents trying to secure alternative education, and for staff who now face job insecurity.”

They added: “It is particularly disappointing that the timing of this announcement has come so close to the start of term, especially given that the financial difficulties facing the schools have been known to the leadership team for some time. Families and staff deserved earlier transparency and the opportunity to plan for such a significant change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to assure families that we are actively engaging with local education authorities to explore every possible avenue of support for our constituents who are affected by the sudden closure. If you are a constituent of affected by this news, please contact us directly with your name and postcode and we will provide as much support as we can.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, left, and North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones. (Photos: Contributed)

The statement skirts around a political debate which has erupted online following the announcement – whether or not the Government’s recent introduction of VAT charges on independent school fees is to blame for the closure.

What is clear is that the Mount St Mary’s had been in financial difficulties for several years prior to change, along with many other private schools which have reported struggles over the past decade.

Barlborough Hall has been recognised for the quality of its education in that time, but maintenance issues have seen its main building placed on the Heritage At Risk register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from the education industry publication Schools Week found that the independent sector has seen a long-term decline in enrolment numbers, dropping more steeply since the Covid pandemic, while fees have continued to rise amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Mount St Mary's, together with the grounds of Barlborough Hall just over two miles away, offered independent day and boarding school for around up to 600 children.

One of the arguments against taxing the schools is the potential pressure on state school places any time an independent shuts.

Derbyshire County Council has been approached for comment regarding the impact on local admissions, but evidence suggests that independent school pupils are much more likely to remain in the private sector with alternative providers.

Rival institutions across the region have today been offering their commiserations to those affected by the Mount St Mary’s closure, while advertising their available places for next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may be a different proposition for staff though, with some deeply upset at the handling of the news after decades of service to the school.

The National Education Union (NEU) expressed profound disappointment and concern on their behalf, after learning its members at the school had discovered the news via Facebook along with everybody else.

The union also criticised the apparent lack of consultation and transparency surrounding such a significant decision, especially given Mount St Mary's College was touting a September open day as recently as July 21.

Ian Marrey, senior regional officer for the East Midlands said: “Staff, parents, and students deserve more than to find out from social media that their school is to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff are faced with an uncertain time without a job and income, and parents will have just a few short weeks to secure alternative education for their children in the new academic year.”

He added: “It is disappointing when any school has to close, but we should always expect that students and staff are fully consulted before such a devastating decision is made. We call on the school to make public the background to this decision.”

The NEU said it will be contacting all its members at the schools this week to provide essential advice and guidance on the way forward.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.