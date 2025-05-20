Peak District private school saved from closure by parent fundraising campaign

A Peak District private school which was set to close forever at the end of the summer term will now remain open after a determined fundraising campaign led by parents including a prominent community businesswoman.

The governors of the 137-year-old S. Anselm’s in Bakewell announced the closure in March, saying that financial losses – including the burden of new government tax policies – meant the institution was no longer sustainable.

But in a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, May 20, school leaders revealed that they had instead attracted significant fundraising and begun a restructuring programme to ensure it remains open.

The full details are yet to become clear, but those responsible say a deal has been agreed to regain ownership of the school, following its 2023 merger with Sheffield counterpart Birkdale School.

S. Anselm's school in Bakewell is recruiting new pupils after being saved from closure. (Photo: Contributed)

Parent and businessman Matthew Brailsford, part of the parent team involved, said: “We are all only too aware of the current turbulence within the private education sector and the strong economic headwinds that include VAT, NI and business rate increases.

“As a team we have worked to donate money, time and expertise to ensure that this exceptional school continues to play a fundamental role across the educational landscape and beyond.

“We are delighted to have secured ongoing commitment to keep SA open and build a new foundation from which the school will now grow and thrive.”

Another key player in the negotiations was Emma Harrison, owner of nearby Thornbridge Hall and now the new chair of the school’s trustees.

Emma said: “This is massive. The wonderful announcement that S. Anselm’s had saved itself was met with cheers and tears of joy. The emotion in the room was electric.

“I have no doubt that the determination from parents, pupils, old pupils and the wider community to save this treasured school from closure has made this happen. I am utterly determined, as are parents and staff, that we will fulfil our mission: SA for everyone, forever.”

As part of the new era, pupil fees are set to be reduced and the school will introduce sponsorship opportunities for local children to attend, regardless of means.

Emma said: “Through astonishingly successful fundraising, SA is now able to support local children who could benefit from the magic that is SA, providing life changing opportunities from driving social inclusivity through access to educational opportunities.

“Jim and I were lucky enough to adopt four wonderful children many years ago. We tried state schools because that is our background, but our children sank without trace. We then found SA and the care, the nurturing, the tailored education helped them to rise up and find where they could succeed and flourish. The personalised education is simply astonishing.”

She added: “I have taken on this role to make sure children like mine have this life changing chance. As a community we wanted to ensure that this school continues to make a difference and have a positive impact on as many children as possible.

“The news of the brand-new future at SA has started to be shared, and already new children are signing up to join in September – the school is buzzing.”

The school will host a family event on Friday, June 27, 3.30-6pm, and the invitation is open to “curious, passionate and enthusiastic children, wherever they come from and whatever they’re into.”

Labour committed to ending tax breaks for private schools in its 2024 General Election manifesto and the new policy came into effect from January 1, 2025.

The standard 20 per cent VAT rate has been added to private school fees – which cost between £4,004 and £14,687 per term at S.Anselm’s.

Those private schools operating as charities will lose charitable business rates relief – which provides an 80 per cent discount on the rates they pay on their premises from April 2025.

The changes are expected to raise £1.725billion a year, according to the Treasury, to go towards the public finances and help improve education and outcomes for young people.

The Government had predicted that the changes would have limited impact in terms of pushing more pupils into the state sector, given that “Over the last few years, the number of pupils enrolled at independent schools has remained largely the same, even when fees have increased by more than inflation."

