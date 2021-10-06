Virgin Money to close Chesterfield town centre branch

The company’s shop at Vicar Lane will shut permanently from 2pm on January 26, 2022.

It is one of 31 Virgin Money branches across the UK set to close, leaving 112 staff at risk of redundancy.

Virgin Money will close its Chesterfield branch early next year.

In a letter to customers, the company said: “After a review of how customers are using our stores, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Chesterfield store on January 26, 2022.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and want to make sure you know about all the other ways you can bank with us.

“Your account details will stay the same and there are no changes to the way our accounts work.

“You’ll be able to visit any of our Virgin Money stores, including those in all major cities across the country, where our friendly colleagues will do everything they can to help.

“You can also visit your local Post Office, which can help with a range of banking services.

“More and more people choose to manage their money online or over the phone.

“Our app is a quick and safe way to manage money

“To make sure we’ve got a bigger and brighter bank that’s built for the future, it makes sense for us to spend money improving the ways to bank that our customers are choosing to use.”

The Unite union has raised concerns about the branch closures.

Debbie Hutchings, industrial officer at Unite, said: “Unite has serious concerns about the implications this branch closure decision has on staff and also the communities they currently serve.”