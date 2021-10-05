Chesterfield nurse says London Marathon was ‘hardest thing I’ve ever done’
A Chesterfield nurse has completed the London Marathon dressed as a pint of beer – raising thousands of pounds to help NHS colleagues.
Joan Pons Laplana conquered Sunday’s race in under five hours and described it as the ‘hardest thing I’ve ever done’.
The 46-year-old – who is trying to break the taboo surrounding mental health after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic – raised more than £5,000 for the Cavell Trust, which helps nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they are suffering personal or financial hardship.
Joan, of Clarence Road, said: “The race was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.
“Everything was going according to plan until I hit mile nine and I started with stomach cramps and I needed to use the toilet several times in the next few miles, then the sun came out and the temperature started to rise inside the costume and by mile 16th I nearly passed out – but I kept going one step after another and I managed to cross the finish line in four hours, 59 minutes and 43 seconds.
“I’ve raised more than £5,000 which will make a huge difference to nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants going though hardship.
“But most important of all I have managed to raise awareness of mental health and give more visibility to the Cavell Trust.”
Joan – who completed the Sheffield Half Marathon the weekend before the London Marathon – added: “I am mentally and physically a lot better.
“My journey will go on.”