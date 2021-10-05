Chesterfield nurse says London Marathon was ‘hardest thing I’ve ever done’

Joan Pons Laplana conquered Sunday’s race in under five hours and described it as the ‘hardest thing I’ve ever done’.

The 46-year-old – who is trying to break the taboo surrounding mental health after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic – raised more than £5,000 for the Cavell Trust, which helps nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they are suffering personal or financial hardship.

Joan Pons Laplana took part in the London Marathon dressed as a pint of beer.

Joan, of Clarence Road, said: “The race was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

“Everything was going according to plan until I hit mile nine and I started with stomach cramps and I needed to use the toilet several times in the next few miles, then the sun came out and the temperature started to rise inside the costume and by mile 16th I nearly passed out – but I kept going one step after another and I managed to cross the finish line in four hours, 59 minutes and 43 seconds.

“I’ve raised more than £5,000 which will make a huge difference to nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants going though hardship.

“But most important of all I have managed to raise awareness of mental health and give more visibility to the Cavell Trust.”

Joan – who completed the Sheffield Half Marathon the weekend before the London Marathon – added: “I am mentally and physically a lot better.

“My journey will go on.”

