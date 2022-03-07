Update on police probe into racist tweet aimed at Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga

The tweet, which we are not repeating, was posted on the social networking site in response to Tshimanga scoring his second penalty in the 2-1 win against Dagenham and Redbridge at the beginning of last month.

The offending tweet was reported to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Chesterfield FC star Kabongo Tshimanga.

In the last few days, a force spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times the matter had been referred to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said on Monday: “This matter remains with Devon and Cornwall Police and enquiries continue.”

Many Spireites fans, including the Derbyshire Times, reported the offending tweet to Twitter at the time and requested that it be removed.

Derbyshire police subsequently tweeted: “The post has been removed. Please do not retweet screenshot. The incident will now be investigated. Racism has no place in society.”

Officers were praised for their quick response.