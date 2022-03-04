Chesterfield company donates Ukrainian flag sale profits to help humanitarian aid efforts

Flagmakers, which is based at Ireland Industrial Estate in Staveley, said sales of the country’s flags have increased by 1,600 per cent since the start of Russia’s invasion last Thursday.

The firm is donating 100 of profits from its sales of the flags to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal to aid humanitarian efforts.

UKraine's national flag.

Paul Noble, managing director, said: “At Flagmakers we are appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“UK businesses and members of the public have been showing their support for the courageous people of Ukraine in many ways, resulting in a huge surge in demand for the Ukrainian national flag, and as a business with a strong association with these symbols of national identity, we felt that it was important to pass on this support through a donation to assist the humanitarian aid efforts during this distressing time.”

