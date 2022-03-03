Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre pulls plug on Russian State Opera's visit in light of Ukraine invasion

A spokesman for the borough council, which operates the Pomegranate, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the people of Ukraine as we observe in silence and disbelief the tragic consequences of Russia’s actions.

“In solidarity with the UK’s sanctions regime, we have taken immediate steps to cancel the Russian State Opera’s performance of Carmen at the Pomegranate Theatre.”

The company was also due to tour Aida to Buxton Opera House this month but this has been scrapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Russian State Opera's planned performance of Carmen at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, March 21, 2022, has been cancelled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

A statement on the Opera House’s website said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but, given the ever escalating situation in Ukraine, out of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and in line with other cultural institutions, we believe that this is the right decision.”

With theatres around England pulling the plug on shows by the Russian State Opera, promoter Raymond Gubbay has cancelled the remaining dates of the tour which was due to end on March 25.

The show’s parent company, UK-based Amande Concerts, said: “It goes without saying that we strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine. This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from institutions in Russia and former Soviet countries.

“We understand the potential for confusion, but there is no link between Amande Concerts and the Russian ‘state’ as a political entity.”