In pictures: People take to Chesterfield’s streets to remember Gracie Spinks and demand an end to violence against women

People of Chesterfield came together to remember Gracie Spinks and campaign for an end to violence against women and girls.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:41 am

Our photographer Jason Chadwick took these pictures of Saturday’s event.

The march – which took place ahead of International Women's Day on Tuesday – was organised by local health worker, Varria Russell-White, with the backing of Gracie's mum and dad, Alison Heaton and Richard Spinks.

Gracie, 23, of Chesterfield, was murdered in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her killer, whose body was also discovered that day. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing to investigate Derbyshire Constabulary following Gracie's death

Before the march, Gracie's parents told the Derbyshire Times: "Our beautiful daughter Gracie was taken far too early – as a family we do not want anyone else to go through what we have gone through and continue to go through. It's time for change – and we can achieve it if we all stand together."

At the end of last month, Gracie's family travelled to London for a Parliamentary debate about their high-profile petition aimed at tackling stalking. The Gracie's Law petition calls for more funding for police forces to provide advocates to support stalking victims – and help officers investigate cases more thoroughly.

