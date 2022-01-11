Update on bin collections in Chesterfield as council admits 'challenging time'

They were forced to halt green bin collections last week in order to prioritise black and blue bin rounds – and have now revealed green bin rounds are once again suspended for the coming week.

“Green bin collections are suspended for this week due to the impact of Covid-19 on our contractor,” the spokesperson said.

Chesterfield Borough Council chiefs say they are experiencing a 'challenging time' after releasing an update on bin collections.

"This is a challenging time for all employers and we are working closely with them to ensure that black and blue bins are collected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The council faced some criticism from residents when the story broke last week – although others praised the decision to prioritise black and blue bins.

Paul Woolf posted on our Facebook page: “My green bin has been empty since September so it makes sense.

“Has anyone got anything in their green bin?”

However, some people said they would suspend paying Council Tax until it was sorted.

Neihbouring North East Derbyshire District Council said its service had also been hit hard by the number of frontline staff forced to isolate after testing positive for Covid.

The authority told us last week that office-based staff have been pressed into action in order to keep collections moving.

Collections in the south of the district had been hit hard over the festive period.