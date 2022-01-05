Chesterfield Borough Council suspends some bin collections due to Covid
Chesterfield Borough Council has revealed it is suspending some bin collections due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:06 am
The authority says it has been forced to halt green bin collections from today (Wednesday, January 5).
In a post on Facebook yesterday, the council said: “This is due to the impact of Covid-19 – our contractors are working hard to prioritise the collection of black and blue bins following the festive period.”
For more information on bin collections, visit this section of the council website.