This is the latest on coronavirus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday, there were 59 people with the virus at the Royal – last Thursday, that figure was 26.

The most recent Government data for the whole of the UK shows 14,948 people with coronavirus were in hospital, up from 12,206 a week earlier.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Nationally, Covid cases are again increasing, with the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron causing most of the infections.

An extra booster vaccination is now being offered to people aged 75 and over and certain other vulnerable groups.

Latest Government statistics show 1,047 people in Chesterfield had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between March 15 and March 21 – an increase of 49.6 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 875 people had a confirmed positive test result from March 15 to March 21 – a week-on-week rise of 47.3 per cent.

In Bolsover, 545 people had a confirmed positive test result between March 15 and March 21 – up 55.3 per cent compared to the last seven days.

The Government's ‘Living with Covid’ plan will end free testing for most people in England from April 1.

Nationally, daily deaths linked to Covid remain low.

There were 169 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Monday, including data from Saturday and Sunday.

National Day of Reflection

Wednesday, the anniversary of the first lockdown, marks a National Day of Reflection for Covid.

As part of this, there will be a gathering at the main entrance at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for colleagues across the trust and those visiting at the time.

People are asked not to attend unless they already had appointments or reasons to visit.

The informal gathering will be led by Reverend Martyn Jinks, head of pastoral care for the trust, and will run from 11am to 11.20pm.

There will be short readings from the chair of the trust, Helen Phillips, and Angie Smithson, chief executive.

Nicola Mousley, who sadly lost her husband due to Covid in March last year, will also speak briefly.