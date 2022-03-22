Chesterfield council asks residents for help to find new sites for homes, jobs and Travellers

Bosses want to know where local people, as well as businesses and landowners, think new homes, employment sites and Traveller pitches should be located as part of their Local Plan consultation.

The Call for Sites is being run through an online consultation platform that will be open to the public for six weeks until midnight on Monday, May 2 to submit their suggestions.

The council has previously admitted it faces an ongoing ‘balancing act’ to protect green spaces while meeting housing demand.

Councillors have approved plans to build 400 new homes on green fields off Inkersall Road at Staveley.

A number of high profile new homes developments are also being opposed by nearby residents across the borough in areas including Dunston, Brimington and Staveley.

Councillor Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The Local Plan is important because it is the starting point for assessing the merits of individual planning applications.

"The Call for Sites helps ensure that we identify sites for development that meet local need and this must be done as part of the five-year review of our Local Plan.

“We are trialling a new digital platform that we hope will make it easier for everyone to help identify sites with potential across the borough.

Chesterfield Town Hall. Residents are being asked to suggest sites for future development by Chesterfield Borough Council.

"The online tool uses a map of Chesterfield and when you highlight a site it shows the current Local Plan map and you can then make a simple suggestion for how that land should be used in future.

“I would encourage everyone to give us their views and make sure they do it within the six weeks as we cannot accept any late submissions.”

As well as suggesting sites for housing or business developments, there is also the opportunity to highlight sites for other uses.

This can include areas for tree planting and those suitable for Gypsy and Traveller Sites, community facilities and public open spaces.

The Local Plan must be reviewed at least once every five years and the Call for Sites is a key element of this review.

Sites that are suggested will be assessed later in the year as part of a Land Availability Assessment.