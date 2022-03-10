Chesterfield council declines to comment on controversial green fields development

William Davis Homes has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning permission to build the large estate off Dunston Road, between Upper Newbold, Cutthorpe and Dunston.

The developer has faced criticism from residents who fear increased congestion, loss of green space and an impact on local services.

However, William Davis says it has only sought to develop the site because the council allocated the land for housing.

Members of the Dunston Grange Residents Action Group who are fighting plans for 500 homes near Chesterfield. Picture are Andrea and David Watwood, Vicky and Michael Noble and Tony Darwent.

Chesterfield Borough Council said it could not comment on a live planning application.

A spokesperson for the building company said: “William Davis Homes submitted the plans for Dunston Grange following Chesterfield Borough Council’s decision to allocate the site for development as part of the Chesterfield Borough Local Plan.

“As a responsible developer, William Davis Homes gave local people an opportunity to share their views of the plans last year. We are grateful for all the responses that have been received.”

Combined with adjoining housing developments, residents say the wider area off Dunston Road could soon be ‘swamped’ by almost 1,000 houses.

Members of Dunston Grange Residents Action Group have created a Facebook page, organised a petition, stuck up posters and door-knocked across the neighbourhood to alert other people to the development.

Almost 500 letters opposing the plans have now been sent to the council, while nearly 400 people have signed the group’s petition.

Spokesperson David Watwood said it was a battle to save green space – both farmland and recreational areas for people to walk dogs, ride horses and enjoy.

"They are trying to steal this beautiful landscape away from us, even though there are so many brownfield areas in Chesterfield crying out for development.

"Surely it is preferable to make brownfield sites better than destroy these green spaces?”

Group members say 1,000 new homes at the various developments will mean 2,000 cars and extra strain on already stretched services.

Council chiefs have previously admitted they have an ongoing ‘balancing act’ to meet housing demand while ensuring treasured green spaces are not lost.