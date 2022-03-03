Company behind controversial 500-home Chesterfield development issues statement and images of how it could look

William Davis Homes wants to build the large estate off Dunston Road, between Upper Newbold, Cutthorpe and Dunston.

Many local residents are opposed to the scheme, which they say will destroy green space, create extra traffic congestion on country lanes, impose a huge strain on local services and alter their way of life.

Company bosses say they are listening to the views of the community.

An artist's impression of how the Dunston Grange development could look. Image: William Davis Homes.

A spokesperson said: “As a responsible developer, William Davis Homes gave local people an opportunity to share their views of the plans last year. We are grateful for all the responses that have been received.

“We are in the process of reviewing elements of the scheme in light of the comments made by residents, statutory consultees and Chesterfield Borough Council since the application was submitted.

"Once the revised plans are finalised these will be resubmitted to the council and made available for further comment.”

The company insists it is looking at ways to ‘identify and retain the biodiversity of the site wherever possible’.

The proposed development will include significant open space, including a new linear park and play areas, to provide an attractive environment for people in the area,” the spokesperson added.

"An extensive network of local footpaths will be created and the existing footpath running from Newbold Road to Dunston Road will be retained.

"There will also be a local centre, which could include a small supermarket and pub.

The building company behind a controversial 500 homes development planned for these green fields on the edge of Chesterfield has issued a statement.

"Land would be earmarked for a possible school. Funding could be provided to help local health services if required. We are also assessing the impact on local roads and funding would be available if improvements are needed.

“The reinstatement of the cricket pitch and pavilion has also been praised by many respondents who hope a number of teams will play there.”

Responding to the statement, Dunston Grange Residents Action Group, which has been fighting the proposals, said the land was originally put forward as a potential site for inclusion in the Local Plan by William Davis themselves, on a site described as a ‘sensitive landscape’.

A spokesperson said: “We are not against housebuilding in Chesterfield, but there are ample brownfield sites available in Chesterfield to meet government and CBC targets, however this is not so profitable for developers.”

The group said it was looking forward to seeing William Davis’ revised plans and ‘hope to see significant changes based on the huge number of objections that continue to flood in’.

“The true opinion of Chesterfield residents can be seen by their objections to the development,” she added.

“William Davis have refused our request, via Chesterfield’s MP, for a public meeting.

“The green spaces that company say they will put in would in no way compensate for the current green spaces and wildlife havens that they will destroy for ever.

“We recognise the comments made by William Davis but we as a community totally reject the proposal to lose even more of our beautiful natural countryside loved by so many residents and visitors alike.