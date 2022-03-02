The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Derbyshire revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

Derbyshire County Council made around 9,000 offers to children in the county on National Offer Day yesterday (March 1).

A total of 20 secondary schools across Derbyshire were oversubscribed for the academic year starting this September.

According to the council, 96.2 per cent of children were accepted into one of their three preferred schools, with 92.5 per cent being admitted into their first choice.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place for September.

‎“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing almost 10,100 applications and helping parents with their applications.

‎“There were a few parents who didn’t make an application, however in this case, the parents will be offered the normal area school for their home address if the school has vacancies or the nearest school with vacancies if the normal area school is oversubscribed. Parents can still make an application for preferred schools if they wish.”

The new figures show which secondary schools in Derbyshire are the hardest to get into.

Below is a list of the ones that are relevant to our readers, including how many children are on each school’s waiting list.

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.

Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

1. Lady Manners School, Bakewell Number of places: 240. Oversubscribed by: 88

2. Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, Ilkeston Number of places: 196. Oversuscribed by: 72

3. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield Number of places: 310. Oversubscribed by: 68

4. Outwood Academy Newbold, Chesterfield Number of places: 180. Children on waiting list: 65