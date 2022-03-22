CCTV released after man exposed himself to woman and child at Chesterfield train station

Officers say at around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 13, a man approached a woman with a child near the ticket machine and engaged her in a conversation.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: “The woman and her child then walked to platform one of the station and the man followed.

"He attempted to use the vending machine nearby, then turned towards them and exposed himself.

Police have released this CCTV image as they investigate an indecent exposure incident at Chesterfield railway station. Image: British Transport Police.

“He then walked back towards the ticket office at the entrance of the station.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 658 of March 13.”