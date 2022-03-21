Police investigate reports of suspicious behaviour outside Chesterfield school

Derbyshire Constabulary says it has investigated the alleged incidents at Duckmanton Primary School, which were reported to officers on Wednesday, March 16.

A spokesperson for Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said today: “Derbyshire Constabulary were informed of a young male acting suspiciously close to Duckmanton Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have released a statement after reports of a young man acting suspiciously outside Duckmanton Primary School. Image: Google Maps.

“Since that time officers have identified the male and he has helped us with our enquiries into the circumstances reported.

“There have been no criminal offences identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

“We would also like to thank the local community in Duckmanton who helped officers with their enquires in identifying the male.