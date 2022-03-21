Police investigate reports of suspicious behaviour outside Chesterfield school
Police officers have released a statement after reports of a young man acting suspiciously outside a Chesterfield school.
Derbyshire Constabulary says it has investigated the alleged incidents at Duckmanton Primary School, which were reported to officers on Wednesday, March 16.
A spokesperson for Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said today: “Derbyshire Constabulary were informed of a young male acting suspiciously close to Duckmanton Primary School.
“Since that time officers have identified the male and he has helped us with our enquiries into the circumstances reported.
“There have been no criminal offences identified at this time and no arrests have been made.
“We would also like to thank the local community in Duckmanton who helped officers with their enquires in identifying the male.
“We can reassure any concerned parents and residents that we have assessed the incident and that there is no risk to the children who attend Duckmanton School and or who live in the local area.”