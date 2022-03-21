Police appeal after car set alight on driveway of Chesterfield home
A car was torched by arsonists while it was parked on the driveway of a home in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to the arson attack, which happened at about 11pm on Thursday, March 17 in Brimington.
A force spokesperson said: “The car was set alight in Wikeley Way, causing significant damage.”
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 22*155418.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website – derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.