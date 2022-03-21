Police appeal after car set alight on driveway of Chesterfield home

A car was torched by arsonists while it was parked on the driveway of a home in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:59 am

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to the arson attack, which happened at about 11pm on Thursday, March 17 in Brimington.

A force spokesperson said: “The car was set alight in Wikeley Way, causing significant damage.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 22*155418.”

