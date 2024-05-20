Suspensions for racism on the increase in Derbyshire schools - new figures reveal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools in Derbyshire recorded more suspensions for racial abuse last year, new figures show.

Department for Education figures show there were 40 suspensions at Derbyshire schools for racial abuse during the 2022-23 spring term – up from 36 across the same period the year before.

This follows the national trend, with 3,779 suspensions for racial abuse recorded across English schools – a 21% rise from spring 2021-22. The figures also show a substantial increase compared to spring term in 2018-19, before the pandemic, when there were 1,690 such temporary exclusions. In Derbyshire schools, pupils were suspended on 29 occasions during this period.

The Victim Support charity said schools should be encouraging pupils to develop skills to challenge racism when they see it, so those being targeted feel supported by their peers.

Becca Rosenthal, hate crime lead at Victim Support, believes that schools are working harder to protect young people impacted by racial hate.

She said: “So, this increase in suspensions and exclusions could be an indicator that schools are clamping down on this behaviour, rather than reflecting an actual rise in racist abuse.

“Racist abuse has a devastating impact on young people, affecting their mental health and overall wellbeing. It can cause the breakdown of friendships and disrupt children’s learning, making victims unwilling to come to school. It’s vital that schools and youth services have the tools to tackle racist abuse and staff are confident in having challenging conversations.”

There was a total of 4,442 temporary suspensions in the area – a 30% increase compared to the year before. On average, those suspended missed 3.8 days from school. Pupils were also suspended for bullying 40 times.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Racism, discrimination and violent behaviour have no place in our schools, nor in society.

“The Government is very clear it backs head teachers to use exclusions where required, so they can provide calm, safe, and supportive environments for children to learn in.