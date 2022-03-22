Store announces it is relocating in Chesterfield

Shoe Zone is relocating from the Pavements Shopping Centre to Packers Row, opening on April 1.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “We’re excited to launch the new store in Chesterfield and offer customers access to our popular range of trendy and affordable shoes and accessories.

“We'll be offering shoppers a fantastic selection of offers and styles, from brands such as Heavenly Feet and S’Oliver, perfect for the spring season. We can’t wait to welcome customers, old and new, into the store!”

A spokesperson for Shoe Zone added: “The new store will, for the first time ever, be stocking popular brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S’Oliver and Gola, as well as Shoe Zone’s signature affordable shoe and accessory range.

“Shoe Zone’s new Chesterfield store will give shoppers easy access to some of the most in-demand shoes of the season. It will feature something for everyone, for every occasion and for every budget.”